Emory & Henry expects new sports complex to be open by August

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College is planning to open its new multi-million dollar sports complex by fall 2024.

According to the college, work on the Food City Sports Complex is being completed on schedule. Phase one is expected to be completed in time for sports to use the complex by the fall.

The facility represents a $13.5 million project near Exit 26 along Interstate 81.

As of Monday, the college stated in a news release that crews were finishing work on the drainage systems, curbing, electrical infrastructure and a scoreboard.

Emory & Henry anticipates all work to be complete by Aug. 1. The college stated crews will finish installing artificial turf, stadium lighting and seating, a press box and other features by that date.

Former Carter County Sheriff seriously injured in tree-cutting accident

The track at the complex is also expected to be finished by the start of August.

“We are pleased with the progress toward completion of this new facility,” Emory & Henry Chief of Staff Mark Graham said in the release. “Workers have been meeting their targets, which are intended to ensure the use of the complex for our fall athletic season.”

The Food City Sports Complex will be used for men’s and women’s soccer, lacrosse and track and field. According to Emory & Henry, the complex will also provide a place for youth sports to take place in the community.

Food City gifted $4 million for the completion of the first phase of the project. Phase two will feature the addition of game-day locker rooms, restrooms and paved parking spaces, the college announced.

Synergy Sports Global will manage the complex.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.