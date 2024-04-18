Emory & Henry esports competes in grand finals

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory and Henry College’s esports team played in a grand final after defeating several other colleges across the East Coast.

They played the game Overwatch, an online multiplayer first-person shooter game. Teams don’t have to travel to play each other.

Emory and Henry defeated Heidelberg University and the University of Delaware.

The team attributes a growing popularity in gaming to its accessibility.

“I think it’s just become less stigmatized and now people are kind of coming out of the woodwork a little bit to play games,” Director of Esports Nathan Magstadt said.

The team lost 4–3 to Southeast State Missouri University on Wednesday night.

The school will play again next semester.

