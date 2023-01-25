Emoni Bates scores 43, including 29 straight; Eastern Michigan basketball falls at Toledo

Emoni Bates, the Ypsilanti native who who sojourned back to Washtenaw County to play college basketball, showed Tuesday why the Eastern Michigan community was excited to welcome him home.

Bates scored 43 points, including 29 straight at one point, while playing all 40 minutes in EMU's 84-79 loss at Toledo on Tuesday.

Bates, the 6-foot-10 forward who was once the top player in the class of 2022, was 15-for-23 from the field, including 9-for-14 from the 3-point line. The Mid-American Conference's second-leading scorer entering Tuesday (19.3 points per game) also made all four of his free-throw attempts and pulled in seven rebounds.

The 29 straight points all came in the first half, and featured 3-pointers on four straight possessions.

JT Shumate led five in double-figures with 20 points for Toledo (14-6, 5-2 MAC). The difference in the game was at the free-throw line: Toledo was 20-for-25 while EMU was 6-for-8.

Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for the Eagles (4-16, 1-6).

More MAC men

Bowling Green 83, Central Michigan 61: Jesse Zarzuela scored 24 points off the bench for the host Chippewas (7-13, 2-4), who shot just 36.4% from the field and were outrebounded, 41-23. Leon Ayers III scored 24 for the Falcons (

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Emoni Bates scores 43, including 29 straight, in Eastern Michigan loss