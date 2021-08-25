Emoni Bates to make final decision Friday

The Emoni Bates recruitment saga is soon coming to an end as he is set to make the decision on his future this Friday.

The onetime Michigan State commit will be deciding between Michigan State, Oregon, Memphis, and the NBA G-League.

Bates reclassified from 2022 to 2021, and will be eligible to play this upcoming season.

In the 2021 class, Bates still ranks as a five-star talent, and the No. 4 player according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Michigan State is not expected to be the destination, but recruiting is very fluid and you never know what the outcome will be.

More!