Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

Emoni Bates, the No. 1 college basketball prospect for the Class of 2022, announced his commitment to Michigan State.

“They get all my respect, really,” Bates said to ESPN about Michigan State. “I love how they coach, Coach Izzo, I like how they focus on defense more than offense. That’s a big key in basketball and people don’t understand that. On and off the court, he has passion. He’s just an amazing guy, overall.”

The 6-foot-9 Lincoln High School (Ypsilanti, Mich.) guard became the youngest person to win the Gatorade High School Boys Basketball National Player of the Year as a 16-year-old sophomore. As a freshman, he led his school to its first state title, and was cruising toward a second this year before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the season.

Bates also had offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and DePaul, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Next year, Bates will reportedly start at a new prep school that his father is opening in Michigan.

