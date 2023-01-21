Emmitt Smith visits ex-Giants RB Peyton Hillis in hospital

Retired New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized after suffering lung and kidney injuries while saving his children from drowning back on January 4.

Hillis leaped into the waters off the Florida coast when the kids were caught in a riptide. They were saved but Hillis required immediate attention from on-scene lifeguards and was quickly airlifted to a local hospital.

This past Thursday, the recovering Hillis got a visit from retired Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith.

“Stay strong, Peyton,” Smith said, via TMZ Sports. “Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Smith also called Hillis a “recovering hero.”

Although he failed to provide an exact update on Hillis’ health and recovery, Smith did seem optimistic about the 37-year-old’s current status.

The former Madden cover athlete played for the Giants in 2013 and 2014.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire