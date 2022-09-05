Emmitt Smith’s son has huge game as Stanford rolls in opener

Sometimes West Coast Bias can work against a player getting proper notice.

A perfect example is what happened in Stanford’s 41-10 victory over Colgate Saturday night. Junior running back E.J. Smith took off on an 87-yard touchdown run on the Cardinal’s first play of the game.

The son of all-time leading NFL rusher Emmitt Smith didn’t stop there. The 6-foot, 210-pounder from Dallas scored another touchdown and finished the romp with 118 yards on 11 carries and 5 receptions for 37 more yards.

He wears the No. 22 for the Cardinal that his dad made famous as a Dallas Cowboy and Arizona, um, Cardinal.

Catch 2️⃣2️⃣ E.J. Smith — son of Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith — runs for an 87-yard TD on Stanford’s first play of the season!

.@wfaa @EmmittSmith22 @ejsmith_22 #CowboysNation @JesuitDallasFB pic.twitter.com/uWUmm3nbDj — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) September 4, 2022

E.J. Smith nearly bettered his first two seasons in Palo Alto in one game. He rushed for 133 yards in 2021 and had 18 receptions for 81 total yards as a freshman and sophomore combined.

E.J’s dad holds the NFL rushing mark with 18,355 yards for Dallas and Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire