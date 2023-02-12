Emmitt Smith praises Saquon Barkley, says Giants would be ‘foolish’ to let him go

Saquon Barkley / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

Should the Giants keep Saquon Barkley or let him go? Coming off his best season since his rookie year, you would think the star ballcarrier did enough to earn a new deal from Big Blue.

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith certainly seems to agree.

While speaking with reporters at the Super Bowl, the former Cowboys legend told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News that the Giants would be “foolish” to let Barkley walk in free agency.

“If they don’t bring him back, shame on them," Smith said. "Daniel Jones cannot be Daniel Jones without Saquon. And that team cannot be what it is without Saquon doing what he did this year. What you saw is a guy that’s healthy can do a lot of great things.”

Smith added: “Saquon does more for the Giants than people realize. Just his presence on the field makes the defense do certain things.”

Barkley is coming off a sensational 2022 campaign. He was named to his second career Pro Bowl and finished third in Comeback Player of the Year voting, only behind Geno Smith and Christian McCaffrey.

Alongside Jones, Saquon helped carry the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He stayed healthy for the full season for the first time since his rookie year, missing just the final game of the season as a healthy scratch following a playoff berth clinch.

Whenever Brian Daboll and the Giants needed a big play, Saquon was there to step up to the task. He carried the ball 295 times for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, and reeled in 57 passes for 338 yards.

Barkley shined on the biggest stage, scoring a pair of touchdowns in his first-career playoff game in the Wild Card round win over the Vikings. There’s no denying he was an X-factor for this Giants offense all season long.

General manager Joe Schoen told reporters during his end of the season press conference that the team would love to have Barkley back next season. The two sides reportedly met recently and have been trying to workout a potential deal.