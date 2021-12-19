Emmitt Matthews Jr. catches up with Pac-12 Networks after his career-high rebounding performance

Pac-12 Networks’ AJ Kanell and Eldridge Recasner speak with student-athlete Emmitt Matthews Jr. following Washington men's basketball 64-56 victory over Seattle on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Matthews Jr. finishes with a career-high 11 rebounds and scores 17 points for his second career double-double. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.