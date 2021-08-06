Emmitsburg issues water alert

Aug. 6—The town of Emmitsburg issued an alert Friday directing residents to be aware of how much water they use.

"Please be conscious of water usage. Emmitsburg is nearing the point where phase 1 of the water curtailment ordinance will be enacted," the town's message read. "Watering is prohibited on all days between 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Also, check for leaking hoses and sprinklers and turn them off when not in use. Contact the town office with questions or concerns."

The water curtailment ordinance gives the mayor the ability to "suspend, curtail, regulate and prohibit the use of water from the municipal water system of the town" to preserve public health and safety, the ordinance reads. The decision comes after consulting with the commissioners and director of public works.

Phase 1 is described as "voluntary conservation restraints by all users of water from the municipal water system of the town." Phase 2 would lead to mandatory restrictions.

