Emmerdale's Mackenzie sparks concern after Chloe's exit

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd sparks concerns for his wellbeing in Monday's episode (November 27) as the fallout from Chloe Harris' disappearing act continues.

Mack is desperate to track down Chloe after she fled from the village with their baby son Reuben last week.

Chloe made her big decision in an act of revenge, wanting to make Mack suffer after he dumped her to reunite with Charity Dingle.

Mack is now struggling with the thought that he may never see Reuben again, as there are no clues to Chloe's whereabouts.

In Monday's episode, Mack returns home from another night searching for Chloe and Reuben.

Charity worries about Mack putting so much effort into this mission, sensing that he's on a downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Amy Wyatt is also fearful that she may never hear from her sister again.

Amy and her fiancé Matty Barton are drawn back into the drama when a desperate Mack confronts them, seeking news.

Amy and Matty are shocked to see Mack so low. Is there any way forward for them?

Emmerdale fans know that they haven't seen the last of Chloe, as show bosses recently announced her involvement in a big Christmas storyline.

Show producer Laura Shaw told Digital Spy and other media: "The Charity/Mackenzie/Chloe love triangle has been bubbling away for 18 months or so now. At Christmas, we'll see that reach a bit more of a crescendo, where Mackenzie pushes Chloe to her absolute limit.

"What we'll see is Chloe reach out to her father for help. Obviously we know from previous stories that Chloe's dad is not someone to be messed about with – he's quite a dark character.

"We know that he was quite controlling with Chloe and that people are afraid of him. So obviously, when she reaches out to him, what we will see is him helping Chloe in his own unique way."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

