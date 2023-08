Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson to stand down

Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson is standing down from the role.

Hudson's last day in charge will be September 22 after she completes overseeing this year's dramatic Super Soap Week episodes, which are due to air in October.

More to follow.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like