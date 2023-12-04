Emmerdale's Eric Pollard shocked by Rodney Blackstock in new scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Upcoming scenes in Emmerdale will see Eric Pollard left shocked by Rodney Blackstock's dismissive response to his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Eric was diagnosed with Parkinson's last month, with emotional scenes seeing him initially determined to face the condition on his own – rejecting the idea of joining a support group and pushing his loved ones away.

In scenes which are set to air next week, Eric is encouraged to open up to his friend as he finds it difficult to come to terms with the neurological condition.

As his struggles continue, Eric is unable to face the Parkinson's Support Group meeting. Later on, he's taken by surprise after experiencing an unexpected tremor, with the reality of his condition beginning to sink in.

After previously rejecting her offer of support, Manpreet suggests to Eric that he open up to Rodney about his diagnosis, encouraging him to lean on his friends for support.

Taking Manpreet's suggestion on board, Eric prepares to take a huge step forward and tell his friend the news about his health.

However, Rodney seems indifferent to his friend's condition. Eric is left shocked by Rodney's casual reaction to his life-changing diagnosis, leaving him feeling isolated once again.

But is there a reason behind Rodney's apparent lack of concern for his friend?

Following Eric's Parkinson's diagnosis, Chris Chittell opened up about his character's latest storyline, revealing he felt "privileged" to raise awareness for the condition on screen.

"Parkinson's is indiscriminate, deceptive and wickedly unkind targeting so many. I want to do this storyline justice for the most courageous of people who are having to bear the brunt of this condition," he said of the storyline.

For more information and support about this topic, you can visit the Parkinson's UK website or contact the Helpline at 0808 800 0303.

