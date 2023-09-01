Emmerdale's Charley Webb calls out fans who take photos without permission

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has criticised fans who take her photo in public without asking permission.

The soap star was discussing the broader issue of trolling during an appearance on Loose Women, as she's been vocal when people online have been cruel to her or even her children.

"I worry for children. I worry for everyone," she said about trolling.

The Debbie Dingle actress addressed another form of harassment when fans take her photograph in public without at least asking her first.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

"Everywhere you go people just take pictures of you. Nobody even asks anymore. I mean some people do of course," she pointed out.

The actress went on: "Imagine if I was just walking down the street and just thought, 'Oh I’ll take a picture of you'. I’d probably be arrested."

Charley criticised the way social media has changed since she first went online as a young actress, admitting she isn't sure she would have been able to handle the pressure faced by today's young stars.

"It would have been a whole different story," she acknowledged. "I don’t know if I could have done it. The world is so different."

On a more positive note, Charley has recently announced that she will be making her TV return two years after exiting Emmerdale.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

She has previously said she has no plans to reprise her role as Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale in the near future, after initially taking a break from the show for maternity leave.

"I went back at the end of [2021] for 10 weeks to complete a storyline. So, I guess officially it's been a year. I never felt the need to announce [an exit] which is why we didn't," she said in 2022.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like