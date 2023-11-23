Emmerdale's Caleb and Tracy almost caught out by Cain in tense scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

There are tense scenes ahead in Emmerdale when Caleb and Tracy are almost caught out in a compromising position - by none other than Cain.

The fallout from the Dingle family's questioning by Lydia over Craig's death saw Tracey confront Caleb for sending his nephew and her husband Nate to do his bidding, ultimately involving him in a confrontation with Amit over Nicky's attack.

Fury boiled over into passion, however, with Tracy and Caleb locking lips in a steamy tryst, with the latter promising to keep their time together a secret.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Amit Sharma considers shock exit amid death secret

However, it seems this wasn't just a one-time fling, with upcoming scenes seeing the lovers reunite - and almost rumbled.

Following their secret kiss, Caleb meets with Tracy under the guise of a business transaction and confesses his attraction, with them once more sharing a passionate kiss.

The following day, Tracy becomes flustered when Caleb asks her to meet him back at his place after visiting The Woolpack. Later, Caleb enjoys a glass of wine at Mill Cottage, handing a second glass to a mystery person.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale to bring back mystery character in January 2024

The next day Tracy resolves herself to put all thoughts of Caleb aside, convincing Nate to take the afternoon off so that they can spend time together. However, she soon ends up in Caleb's vicinity once more as the Dingle family gathers to celebrate Cain's birthday in the pub.

Tracy becomes tense with Caleb sitting so close to her, soon finding an excuse to head into the toilet corridor where he follows. They can't keep their hands off each other and kiss, almost caught by Cain.

They head back into the bar, with Caleb noticeably uneasy to see Tracy return to her husband. But when Caleb leaves, Tracy follows.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale to air major new crisis for Bob and Cathy Hope

Emmerdale bosses have teased that Christmas is set to be an explosive time for the secret lovers as their affair is discovered by a mystery third party.

Show producer Laura Shaw teased the revelation in a chat with Digital Spy at an Emmerdale press event: "We've started Tracy and Caleb's dangerous affair. We'll see a bit more of that in the run-up to Christmas.



"What we'll see is the most awkward Christmas dinner ever, where those lot are all sat round the table at the Dingles' together. Somebody on Christmas Day is going to find out their dark secret and threaten to blow that."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like