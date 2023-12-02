Emmerdale's Amy caught out over Chloe in 22 new spoiler pictures

ITV

Coming up on Emmerdale, Amy Wyatt is followed by Mackenzie Boyd as she heads off to visit her sister Chloe Harris.

Elsewhere, Aaron Dingle continues to mistreat his family, while Tom King makes some secretive plans for Belle Dingle.

Our 22-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, December 11: Eric faces a difficult day

He's unable to face the Parkinson's support group meeting.

ITV

Monday, December 11: Eric becomes frightened

He's taken by surprise when he experiences an unexpected tremor.

ITV

Monday, December 11: Caleb and Tracy enjoy time together

They're starting to see themselves as kindred spirits.

ITV

Tuesday, December 12: Matty slips up

He mentions to Mack that he and Amy will be visiting Chloe and Reuben tomorrow.

ITV

Tuesday, December 12: Mack processes the information

He makes a plan.

ITV

Tuesday, December 12: Sam is proud of Samson

The teenager has landed a new job.

ITV

Tuesday, December 12: Samson and Sam look forward to Christmas

Will it be a happy one for the family?

ITV

Wednesday, December 13: Mack's plan plays out

He tries to follow Matty and Amy as they head off to see Chloe.

ITV

Wednesday, December 13: Mack takes drastic measures

He snatches Amy's phone.

ITV

Wednesday, December 13: Eric confides in Rodney

He explains about his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, but is taken aback by Rodney's casual response.

ITV

Wednesday, December 13: Samson starts work at the pub

Chas looks forward to bossing him around.

ITV

Wednesday, December 13: Victoria confides in Aaron

She discusses her relationship with Jacob and is pleased when Aaron is supportive.

ITV

Thursday, December 14: Amy gets a shock

She's grabbed by a hooded figure, but who is it?

ITV

Thursday, December 14: Claudette and Nicola try to team up

They organise the Christmas fair together, but things become tense.

ITV

Thursday, December 14: Aaron interferes

He thinks Paddy is pandering to Chas when he agrees to share Eve's Christmas with her.

ITV

Thursday, December 14: Paddy defends Chas

Chas is grateful for the support after Aaron's spiteful behaviour.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Angelica looks after Esther

She's on babysitting duty for Amelia.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Heath arrives

When the chance to hang out with Heath presents itself, Angelica has a choice to make.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Tom is frustrated

He has been making plans for Belle, but they've now failed.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Tom kicks himself

He wants everything to be perfect.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Aaron is rude to Chas

Their tensions continue.

ITV

Friday, December 15: Charles is shocked

He's taken aback by Aaron's attitude towards his mother.

ITV

