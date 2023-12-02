Emmerdale's Amy caught out over Chloe in 22 new spoiler pictures
Coming up on Emmerdale, Amy Wyatt is followed by Mackenzie Boyd as she heads off to visit her sister Chloe Harris.
Elsewhere, Aaron Dingle continues to mistreat his family, while Tom King makes some secretive plans for Belle Dingle.
Our 22-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Monday, December 11: Eric faces a difficult day
He's unable to face the Parkinson's support group meeting.
Monday, December 11: Eric becomes frightened
He's taken by surprise when he experiences an unexpected tremor.
Monday, December 11: Caleb and Tracy enjoy time together
They're starting to see themselves as kindred spirits.
Tuesday, December 12: Matty slips up
He mentions to Mack that he and Amy will be visiting Chloe and Reuben tomorrow.
Tuesday, December 12: Mack processes the information
He makes a plan.
Tuesday, December 12: Sam is proud of Samson
The teenager has landed a new job.
Tuesday, December 12: Samson and Sam look forward to Christmas
Will it be a happy one for the family?
Wednesday, December 13: Mack's plan plays out
He tries to follow Matty and Amy as they head off to see Chloe.
Wednesday, December 13: Mack takes drastic measures
He snatches Amy's phone.
Wednesday, December 13: Eric confides in Rodney
He explains about his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, but is taken aback by Rodney's casual response.
Wednesday, December 13: Samson starts work at the pub
Chas looks forward to bossing him around.
Wednesday, December 13: Victoria confides in Aaron
She discusses her relationship with Jacob and is pleased when Aaron is supportive.
Thursday, December 14: Amy gets a shock
She's grabbed by a hooded figure, but who is it?
Thursday, December 14: Claudette and Nicola try to team up
They organise the Christmas fair together, but things become tense.
Thursday, December 14: Aaron interferes
He thinks Paddy is pandering to Chas when he agrees to share Eve's Christmas with her.
Thursday, December 14: Paddy defends Chas
Chas is grateful for the support after Aaron's spiteful behaviour.
Friday, December 15: Angelica looks after Esther
She's on babysitting duty for Amelia.
Friday, December 15: Heath arrives
When the chance to hang out with Heath presents itself, Angelica has a choice to make.
Friday, December 15: Tom is frustrated
He has been making plans for Belle, but they've now failed.
Friday, December 15: Tom kicks himself
He wants everything to be perfect.
Friday, December 15: Aaron is rude to Chas
Their tensions continue.
Friday, December 15: Charles is shocked
He's taken aback by Aaron's attitude towards his mother.
