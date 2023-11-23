Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb confirm split

Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb have announced their separation after five years of marriage.

Revealing the news via their respective Instagram Stories, the two actors released a statement confirming their split and asking fans for privacy.

"It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate," Matthew's story read, with Charley's post containing the exact same statement from her own perspective.

"We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time."

Matthew and Charley first met 17 years ago while filming for the ITV soap. The couple began dating a year after in 2007, getting engaged in 2009 before later marrying at a surprise ceremony in 2018.

The pair share three children together, Buster, aged 13, Bowie, aged seven, and Ace, aged four.

Charley joined Emmerdale back in 2002 as Cain and Charity's estranged teenage daughter Debbie Dingle, before permanently exiting the soap in 2021.

While Matthew joined the Dales four years later in 2006, playing the role of David Metcalfe. His departure from the show was confirmed earlier this year, with David's exit scenes set to air next week.

Speaking about his departure, the actor revealed he'd made the decision to leave as it felt "like the right time" to exit.

"I'm so nervous about leaving, [after] almost two decades," he said during an appearance on This Morning. "It feels like the right time. The door's left open, they're not killing me off, I've been promised. I'm allowed to tell you that. So who knows, I might be back, we will see."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

