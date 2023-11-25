Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins announces engagement

Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins has announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Adam Whitehead.

The Victoria Barton actress posted a video to her Instagram showing Whitehead sliding the engagement ring onto her finger across the table at a restaurant, as she smiles and then leans in for a kiss.

"The most incredible night of my life," she wrote in the caption. "I said yes to marrying my best friend. My kind, sweet, patient and generous perfect person.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you."

Her Emmerdale co-stars were quick to offer messages of congratulations, with Matthew Wolfenden, who plays her character Victoria's ex boyfriend David, writing: "THE-BEST-NEWS-EVER!! Congratulations my darling!! Xxxxx"

Kerry Wyatt actress Laura Norton added: "Unbelievable. Best news. 30s looking good," with a heart emoji, while Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie Boyd, said: "This is incredible news! I’m utterly thrilled for you both!!! Xxxx"

Hodgins' character Victoria is currently involved a storyline where she is having a romance with her ex boyfriend's stepson, Jacob Gallagher, in secret. However, next week will see David discover the truth when he sees them kissing through a window.

This discovery will lead to David leaving the village.

ITV

Speaking about the future for Victoria and Jacob earlier this month, Hodgins said: "I think they have a future together – I don't quite know how! It's complicated with David, and Leyla hates Victoria, but in the confines of just the two of them, there's longevity – they are in love!"

She added: "I think they're very sweet. They're both nice, kind, caring people. And I think they have the same morals and values, so it works. I'd tell Victoria to follow her heart. She deserves to be happy and she wants to shout it from the rooftops – but she can't, because of obvious reasons!"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

