Emmerdale star Emma Atkins addresses who Mack should save first in crash plot

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins has revealed who she thinks Mackenzie Boyd should save first in the soap's upcoming car crash storyline.

In scenes airing next week, Chloe Harris vows to take revenge on Mack and Charity Dingle after learning that they secretly slept together a few weeks ago.

Chloe gets her moment when she and Mack discover Charity broken down on the side of the road, with Chloe offering to give her a lift with the intention of ditching her and Mack in the middle of nowhere together.

However, the plan horribly backfires when another car collides with them, leaving their vehicle teetering over the edge of a cliff.

Although Mack manages to escape, he's forced to make a life-or-death decision when the car begins to slip as Charity and Chloe frantically reach out to him. But who will he save first?

"Everyone’s been saying he has to choose which one of us he wants to be in a relationship with, but this is very tricky," Atkins, who plays Charity, told RadioTimes.

She continued: "As an outsider, and from an audience point of view, I think he should save Chloe - because he has a child with her.

"Mackenzie’s responsibilities, morals and principles should come into play, but we’ll have to see what happens."

Discussing what it was like to film the episode for Super Soap Week – which is Emmerdale's annual October episodes featuring stunts and shock moments - the star shared: "Filming the stunt was thrilling and felt like a fairground ride.

"I was turned upside down in a gimble, which is basically a car stuck to a giant hamster wheel. It was just so brilliant."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

