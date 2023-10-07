Emmerdale star Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana on fallout from Suni's life-changing discovery

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana has revealed what's next for his character Suni Sharma now that he knows Jai is his brother.

Suni's life changed forever this week as Jai finally let him know that they're half-siblings rather than cousins.

Jai discovered the truth shortly before the death of his adopted dad Rishi in July, but he delayed telling Suni the truth.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about where things go from here, Brahmdeo teased: "I think it's quite complex for Suni. Him and Jai have a really nice relationship. Growing up, Suni always saw Jai as an older brother – but now he finds out that he really is a brother!

ITV

"For Suni, it feels like he was lied to for his whole life. I think there is also an undertone of jealousy in a sense, because Jai is the businessman.

"In the ideal world, his dad Amit would have wanted Jai as his son. I think that's all bubbling up as well and it's the betrayal of everything that's happened."

Show bosses have just announced the casting of former EastEnders actor Anil Goutam as Suni and Jai's father Amit.

Amit makes his first appearance in Monday's episode (October 9), turning up at The Hide in the hope of earning forgiveness from his two sons.

ITV

Brahmdeo continued: "The writers have done a great job. From Suni's point of view, there's an intense love for his father. At the end of the day, he would do anything for his dad."

On suggestions that Amit has a darker side, he continued: "It's like human nature. In real life, no-one does bad things just to be bad. Everyone has a justified reason and hopefully that translates to an audience as well."

With Suni now settling into the village, Brahmdeo reflected on his time at Emmerdale so far.

He said: "It was a nice one because I grew up watching the soaps with my parents. I didn't really come from an acting background, so when I told my parents I got this role, they were over the moon and really excited.

ITV

"There was a bit of impostor syndrome because it's a huge thing. I was very grateful, but I remember being so nervous.

"It was fun because it does feel like a family – whether that's the audience, production or crew. It feels really nice, especially coming up from London as I didn't know anyone from Leeds. But it is true what they say – the further north you go, the nicer people tend to be!"

Brahmdeo also discussed the future for new couple Suni and Nicky Miligan, who'll endure an awkward family dinner with their respective fathers Amit and Caleb later this month.

He told us: "It's a really nice relationship at the moment. There is a really awkward dinner coming up! Plus, Gabby's definitely not pleased to see Suni and Nicky together.

"But it's been fun. I think there's going to be a bit of drama surrounding the relationship, but on the whole it's just nice to see a wholesome relationship depicted. For a while at least, until something happens!"

