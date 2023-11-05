Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson shares past role he nearly played

Emmerdale spoilers follow.



Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson, who stars as Vinny Dingle on the soap, has revealed the past role he almost played.

In a new interview, Johnson spoke of how much his family loved tuning into the soap, and subsequently how upset he was when he initially auditioned for the part of villain Lachlan White and didn't get cast.

"Emmerdale's always been on in the house, I've watched it from being little," he told Inside Soap magazine.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins reveals Victoria's heartbreak over Jacob

"It was bizarre because years ago I went for the part of Lachlan, and I was down to the final couple for it. I remember being so disheartened, because my family are such big Emmerdale fans. Although, obviously it wasn't meant to be. I can't imagine playing Lachlan, and I love playing Vinny — he's brilliant".

Vinny hasn't had an easy time in the Dales lately. He notably got married to Liv Flaherty before her devastating death, as a result of the storm that whipped through the village.

Most recently, he's been the subject of Liv's brother Aaron Dingle's bullying, which is set to come to a head next week.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Sam and Lydia Dingle to face an uncertain future after death storyline

When asked about his character's upcoming storylines, Johnson teased that there's some excitement to come in the ongoing Vinny and Aaron story, saying: "There's exciting stuff coming up with Vinny and Aaron. There's that massive link with Liv — they've always got that. If people turn their back on Aaron or Vinny, they have each other.

"But they are complete polar opposite characters. So it'll be interesting to see what happens in the future, whether they can become friends or enemies. Time will tell..."

The Dingles have taken a starring role in the soap recently, as the truth behind Craig Reed's death was finally revealed in last week's double bill (November 2). Flashbacks confirmed that the villain was trampled by Kim Tate's horse when he tried to attack it.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like