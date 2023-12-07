Advertisement

Emmerdale stars did double take as Paul Hollywood popped up during kissing scene

The Bake Off judge was taking a tour of the ITV soap

Tracy and Caleb are in the throes of passion when they're interrupted by an unsuspecting Nicky Milligan.
Tracy and Caleb are having a fling. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh has told how Paul Hollywood randomly turned up as she shot a kissing scene amid her dramatic affair storyline.

The actor’s alter ego Tracy is having an illicit fling with Caleb (William Ash) in the ITV soap, which has viewers gripped. Appearing on This Morning, she shared how the pair both did a double take as Bake Off judge Hollywood strolled by as they were about to lock lips up against a wall.

What, how, and why?

Amy Walsh and William Ash on This Morning.
Amy Walsh and William Ash on This Morning.

“The worst part about that scene, or best part, I don’t know which way you want to look at it, Paul Hollywood walked through right as we were going for a take, the most random thing to ever happen in the Emmerdale village,” she said. "And I was like, is that…? And they were like, ‘Action!’”

Walsh went on: “Walked in, throw him against a wall, kiss him and all I could think about was that.” The actors later discovered that the TV chef was touring the soap. “It was so random,” said Walsh, adding that Hollywood was “lovely”.

Paul Hollywood. Celebrity Chef.
Paul Hollywood turned up in Emmerdale.

What else did Amy Walsh say?

The star also told how she was loving her juicy affair storyline. “Especially for my character,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of kind of sad, victim storylines, which I’ve loved also. But my dad died, my ex-husband had cancer. There has been quite a lot of stuff where Tracy has been the victim so for me to be the bad one, it’s kind of exciting.

Tracy's determined to put all thoughts of Caleb behind her and convinces Nate to take an afternoon off together. But it is Cain Dingle's birthday and the family gathers. Tracy's flushed to have Caleb sitting so close to her, and finds an excuse to head into the toilet corridor. Caleb follows her and the passion fizzes and they kiss. Almost caught by Cain, they head back through to the Woolie Bar
Amy Walsh is loving her storyline.

“I want to be the villain and also, you’re playing so much more - you’ve got what everyone else needs to see, you’ve got what the audience needs to see, you’ve got your truth to play and it’s all these levels. You have got to be on top of it so much and it makes your job harder but more interesting.”

