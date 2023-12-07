Emmerdale stars did double take as Paul Hollywood popped up during kissing scene

Tracy and Caleb are having a fling. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh has told how Paul Hollywood randomly turned up as she shot a kissing scene amid her dramatic affair storyline.

The actor’s alter ego Tracy is having an illicit fling with Caleb (William Ash) in the ITV soap, which has viewers gripped. Appearing on This Morning, she shared how the pair both did a double take as Bake Off judge Hollywood strolled by as they were about to lock lips up against a wall.

What, how, and why?

Amy Walsh and William Ash on This Morning. (ITV screengrab)

“The worst part about that scene, or best part, I don’t know which way you want to look at it, Paul Hollywood walked through right as we were going for a take, the most random thing to ever happen in the Emmerdale village,” she said. "And I was like, is that…? And they were like, ‘Action!’”

Walsh went on: “Walked in, throw him against a wall, kiss him and all I could think about was that.” The actors later discovered that the TV chef was touring the soap. “It was so random,” said Walsh, adding that Hollywood was “lovely”.

Paul Hollywood turned up in Emmerdale. (PA Images/Alamy)

What else did Amy Walsh say?

The star also told how she was loving her juicy affair storyline. “Especially for my character,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of kind of sad, victim storylines, which I’ve loved also. But my dad died, my ex-husband had cancer. There has been quite a lot of stuff where Tracy has been the victim so for me to be the bad one, it’s kind of exciting.

Amy Walsh is loving her storyline. (ITV)

“I want to be the villain and also, you’re playing so much more - you’ve got what everyone else needs to see, you’ve got what the audience needs to see, you’ve got your truth to play and it’s all these levels. You have got to be on top of it so much and it makes your job harder but more interesting.”

