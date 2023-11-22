Emmerdale confirms Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle's Christmas storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has confirmed the Christmas storyline for Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle, with producer Laura Shaw teasing that the former will be pushed to "breaking point".

Recently, Rhona discovered that ex-husband Gus Malcolm had secretly used her frozen embryos to help his wife Lucy.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale spoilers – Caleb and Tracy caught out at Christmas

Tragedy struck, however, with Lucy sadly passing away after giving birth to a daughter, and now Shaw has set out what's next for the characters during the festive season in an interview with Digital Spy and other media.

"We've seen Rhona having a really tricky time recently – we've recently seen on screen [that] Lucy died just after the birth of baby Ivy," she said. "What we'll see going forward is Gus starting to struggle a little bit with his grief and being a single parent to little Ivy.

"That's going to hugely impact Rhona and Marlon's Christmas – how is Marlon going to cope if Rhona wants to reach out and help baby Ivy? Will Gus let Rhona help with Ivy? And what are the repercussions going to be on Leo and April? We'll see all that over Christmas.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale spoilers - Christmas plot for Chloe's dad

"In the new year, we'll see Rhona pushed to breaking point – she's forced to make a risky decision that threatens to affect her whole family and possibly change the dynamics of their family.

"As she's pushed to the extreme can she be talked round, or is she going to lose everything in the quest to help baby Ivy?”

Elsewhere on the soap, there has been some recent casting news as former Coronation Street star Paula Lane joined the Dales as Ella Forster.

Paula, who played Kylie Platt on Corrie, will begin filming her new role later this month, with her screen debut coming in the new year.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like