Emmerdale casts former Corrie star Paula Lane as newcomer Ella

Emmerdale will soon be welcoming a former Coronation Street star, as Paula Lane has been cast as newcomer Ella Forster.

Lane, who is best known for her role as tragic Kylie Platt on Corrie, will begin filming on Emmerdale this month, and is due to make her debut on screen in January.

Ella, who is described as "compassionate and caring", will first be seen on screen as she attends a Veterinary Ball, where she encounters Paddy and Mandy Dingle.

When Ella sticks up for Mandy, she quickly finds herself out of a job - but she is far from a pushover. However, luck will come Ella's way when a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma opens up an opportunity.

It isn't long before Ella is turning heads in the village...

Lane, who has also appeared in Call the Midwife and Father Brown, said that she is "so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale".

"Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella," she said. "I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!"

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks added: "Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she's a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye?

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula's calibre to the show and we can't wait to have her light up our screens."

Lane played Corrie's Kylie between 2010 and 2016, and was first introduced as the troublesome half-sister of Becky McDonald. After first trying to sell son Max Turner to Becky, she returned as David Platt's mystery fiancée.

After the couple married, Kylie had an affair with David's brother, Nick Tilsley, suffered an addiction to prescription drugs, and inadvertently murdered her ex, Callum Logan. She departed the soap under tragic circumstances, after she was stabbed by villain Clayton Hibbs and passed away in David's arms.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

