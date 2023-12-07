Emmerdale: Caleb and Tracy's affair finally caught out

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has revealed who caught out Caleb Miligan and Tracy Robinson over their affair.

The pair have been secretly hooking up for a few weeks, which is risky for both since Tracy is married to his nephew Nate Robinson.

In Thursday's (December 7) episode, Caleb got steadily more jealous as he happened to overhear Nate had planned an afternoon rendezvous with Tracy.

Caleb arranged to send Nate away from the village on a job, so he could be alone with Tracy. Before long, Tracy and Caleb were once again swept up in passion.

ITV

As the pair lay together on the sofa, Caleb promised he wouldn't "scupper" Tracy and Nate's marriage. Tracy confided in Caleb that she wanted more out of life than what she has now.

Meanwhile, Nate didn't actually get very far as he was pulled over for speeding and a flat tyre on Caleb's car, forcing him to head back to the village.

Nate walked up with Nicky to find Tracy and Caleb together, leading Tracy to make up a story about how they'd been going over the business. However, Nicky was suspicious after catching Caleb with Tracy multiple times this week.

Once Caleb was alone, Nicky confronted his father over whether he was having an affair with Tracy. Nicky pointed out that he'd walked in on the pair with "two wine glasses and a messed-up couch".

ITV

Nicky angrily admonished his father for putting everything at risk just so he could "sleep with [his] nephew's wife".

"When Cain finds out, and he will, and it all kicks off, I know exactly whose side I'm going to be on," Nicky warned his father.

With Caleb's wife Ruby set to arrive in January, his family dynamic could soon crumble…

