Emmanuel Sanders wore cleats honoring Demaryius Thomas in Bills’ big playoff win

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wore cleats honoring late teammate Demaryius Thomas in a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday evening.

“Long live DT” was written on the cleats with a photo of Thomas and Sanders from their time with the Denver Broncos.

Sanders and Thomas were teammates in Denver from 2014-2018, forming one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. They won Super Bowl 50 together following the 2015 season and earned four combined Pro Bowl selections as teammates.

Sanders caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

That Mile High salute 😢 pic.twitter.com/JP4z8oE8rl — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) January 16, 2022

Definitely fitting for my guy Emanual Sanders to score so that he could Salute DT!!🙏🏾🥲 — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) January 16, 2022

Thomas died in Georgia last month. His family believes he died of a seizure. The former receiver was just 33 years old.

Thomas ranks No. 2 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on the Broncos’ all-time list, trailing only Rod Smith (11,389; 68).

After defeating the Patriots, Sanders and the Bills will now face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts