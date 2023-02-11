Emmanuel Sanders wishes he had stayed with 49ers 'two or three' more years

Sanders wishes he had stayed with 49ers 'two-three' more years originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Emmanuel Sanders' stint with San Francisco was short, but the Bay Area holds a special place for the former 49ers wideout.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on the NFL Honors red carpet Friday night, Sanders shared that he wishes he spent more time with the 49ers.

"Some days, I wake up I'm like, 'Man, I probably should have spent an extra two or three years out there in the Bay' because it was fun while I was out there," Sanders admitted to Chan.

Sanders' lone season with the 49ers was a successful one, despite coming to the Bay Area in a trade from the Denver Broncos midway through the 2019 NFL season.

In 10 games with the 49ers, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards, with three touchdown receptions. More importantly, he helped the San Francisco reach Super Bowl LIV, which they lost, 31-20, to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite his short stay, Sanders still keeps in touch with various players on the 49ers including star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Sanders shared with Chan that he FaceTimed Samuel after the NFC Championship Game and the two discussed San Francisco's future.

"So it was sad to go out that way and you know, 'OK, we're looking forward to next year,' but you never know what might happen next year," Sanders said. "So when you get that opportunity, you want to take advantage of it."

Now an analyst for NFL Network, Sanders believes the 49ers are "set to win" for a long time, health permitting, under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan, who he says is a "Hall of Famer."

"They got playmakers all over in Trent Williams, two young quarterbacks that's really good, they got receivers all over, Kittle, they got a nice defense," Sanders added. "I think the Niners are set for a nice little ride and truthfully, I'm in love with Niner Nation -- bang bang Niner gang."

As the 35-year-old enjoys retirement and his time away from the field, it's clear that he misses being in the Bay Area.

And it is almost assured that the 49er Faithful misses Sanders to some degree as well.

