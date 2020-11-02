Emmanuel Sanders welcomes ex-49ers teammate Kwon Alexander to Saints

Former 49er Sanders welcomes Kwon to Saints after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander were teammates with the 49ers in 2019, as Alexander signed in the offseason and Sanders was acquired in a midseason trade. The veterans again will be reunited this week, as Alexander was traded to the New Orleans Saints on Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed.

Sanders, who signed with the Saints this offseason in free agency, expressed his excitement to be sharing a locker room with Alexander once again on social media.

Emmanuel Sanders reacts to the Kwon Alexander trade and is stoked his former #49ers teammate is headed to The Saints. pic.twitter.com/HpqGKp0sIj — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 2, 2020

The trade of Alexander netted the 49ers a conditional fifth-round draft pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso, while also seemingly alleviating some salary cap concerns for San Francisco's front office.

Sanders has 26 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns through five games this season, but hasn't played since being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 23.

