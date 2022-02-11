Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wrapped up his 12th NFL season with the Bills’ playoff loss to the Chiefs and he may not be back for a 13th tour of duty.

Sanders discussed his future with Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports on Thursday and said that he’s still mulling over whether or not it is time to hang up the cleats.

“I’ve got my son, he’s getting older,” Sanders said, via Nick Fierro of SI.com. “I’ve got a daughter getting older. And for the past three years, [I’ve] been traveling and moving from team to team, trying to win a Super Bowl. But I’ve got some reflecting I want to want to do and possibly retire. I don’t know yet. I’m just feeling it out. . . . After the [playoff loss] versus the Chiefs, you know, Josh Allen was like, `hey, let’s run it back.’ And I was like, `man, give me some time to reflect and see how I feel.'”

Sanders, who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo, had 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular season games for the Bills. He had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the team’s two playoff games.

The 2010 Steelers third-round pick has also played for the Broncos, 49ers, and Saints. He has 704 catches for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Emmanuel Sanders: I’ve got some reflecting to do, may retire originally appeared on Pro Football Talk