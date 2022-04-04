Emmanuel Sanders updates Bills, NFL future (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Emmanuel Sanders
    Emmanuel Sanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills still have a few former players who remain unsigned as free agents. Amongst them is wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Bills prior to last season. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane previously speculated that Sanders might retire, however, he has yet to make a decision on that.

It sounds like he’s still thinking about it as well.

Sanders appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday and discussed his playing future. Sanders did not make it sound as if there has been much communication with Buffalo, but he’s still considering playing.

Sanders explained how his decision on retirement will depend upon the situation he could potentially go to. Sanders wants to play for a contender.

Check out Sanders’ explanation in his own words below:

Related

PFF: Tim Settle 'under the radar' signing by Bills

ESPN names Buffalo Bills 'winners' of free agency

PFF: What is underrated about Von Miller's game

Recommended Stories