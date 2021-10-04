Emmanuel Sanders: We all understand that defense wins championships

The Bills pitched their second shutout of the year on Sunday and pulling that off twice in the first four games of a season is something that only two other teams have done in the last 30 years.

Washington did it in 1991 and Baltimore did it in 2000 and both of those teams went on to win the Super Bowl. The Bills didn’t need a reminder of how 1991 played out, but the defensive performance is giving others thoughts about a championship run.

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders went to Super Bowls with the Steelers, Broncos, and 49ers in previous stops and he said the kind of defense the Bills are playing is reminiscent of what drove those teams.

“I’m so impressed by the defense,” Sanders said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I’ve been on three Super Bowl teams, and every team that I’ve played on, defense was the ultimate factor. Defense wins championships, we all understand that.”

The Bills handled the Texans with ease on Sunday, but a truer test of their mettle will come next week. They’ll travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game and a measuring stick of how the top of the AFC is stacking up this year.

