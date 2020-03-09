Emmanuel Sanders reveals 49ers haven't offered free-agent contract yet

Emmanuel Sanders has logged on.

The 49ers receiver, who is set to become a free agent next week, refuted a report Monday on Twitter that San Francisco has offered him a contract worth roughly $5-to-6 million less than what he's asking for. In fact, Sanders says the 49ers haven't offered him anything at this point.

Dude you're making up stuff out of your ass. 😂 no offer has been sent and no talks have been made. Bad reporting at its finest smh https://t.co/WFoPMYD2jm — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 9, 2020

Sanders, who turns 33 years old later this month, was acquired by the 49ers last season in a trade with the Denver Broncos. He had 36 receptions for 502 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 10 games as a Niner. Sanders finished the season with 66 receptions, 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns between the two squads.

The 10-year veteran became an instant favorite for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after joining the 49ers. Garoppolo had nine passing touchdowns and seven interceptions before Sanders became one of his targets. After the trade, he tossed 20 more TDs and another seven picks.

But Sanders could be too expensive to retain in free agency. He recently changed his Instagram profile picture, which could be a bad sign for 49ers fans.

If Sanders is on his way out of Santa Clara, the 49ers will have to look to upgrade their receivers around Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. A loaded draft class should help, along with healthy returns of Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd.

Neither one of those players is proven like Sanders, though.

