Report: Emmanuel Sanders reaches two-year, $16 million deal with New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees will have another high-profile target on the field this fall.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders reached a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Saints on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal can be worth up to $19 million.

Former 49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a two-year, $16 milloon deal with worth up to $19 million the New Orleans Saints, per source. https://t.co/01akLF17C3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanders recorded 869 yards and five touchdowns with both the Denver Broncos and the 49ers last season, his 10th in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders dropped just one of 72 catchable targets last year, too.

The 33-year-old was traded to San Francisco after Week 7 in exchange for a third- and fourth-round draft pick. He had three receptions for 38 yards in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Sanders should be a welcome addition to the Saints locker room this fall and another solid option for Brees, who constantly targeted wide receiver Michael Thomas last season. Thomas posted 1,752 yards on a record-setting 149 receptions and had nine touchdowns for the Saints last year, his fourth in the league, and earned the Associated Press’ Offensive Player of the Year award. Sanders’ presence on the field will undoubtedly take the strain off Thomas and provide a much more balanced aerial attack in New Orleans.

Emmanuel Sanders has reportedly reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Sanders, who was selected in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, has 601 receptions for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns over 144 total games in his career. He helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2016, too.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: