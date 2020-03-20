Emmanuel Sanders ranks 2019 49ers as one of his top two favorite teams

Emmanuel Sanders hopes to "run it back" with the 49ers, and based on his self-described experience on the team, it's easy to understand why.

While addressing the current state of his free agency on Facebook Live on Thursday, Sanders expressed a great fondness for his time with San Francisco, ever since coming over in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos.

"It was cool. I love Kyle [Shanahan], to be around his energy and realness," Sanders said. "It's a reason we went all the way to the Super Bowl and a lot of it had to do with him and John Lynch."

Sanders, 33, has played for three different franchises over the course of his 10-year NFL career, and has reached the Super Bowl with each one of them. Obviously, Super Bowl LIV didn't go as he or the 49ers had hoped, but it might have been a different story had Jimmy Garoppolo not overthrown him late in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Sanders considers the 2019 49ers among his two favorite teams he has ever played for.

"If it wasn't my favorite team to play on, it was top two, that and the Super Bowl 50 team with the Denver Broncos in 2015."

The 2015 Broncos, of course, ultimately raised the Lombardi Trophy. Now in the twilight of his career, Sanders is weighing his options and looking for the best fit that will allow him to contend for yet another Super Bowl.

If he returns to San Francisco and helps the 49ers get back there, he might have a third team in contention for his favorite.

