Emmanuel Sanders questionable, George Kittle doubtful for 49ers

The 49ers haven’t slammed the door on tight end George Kittle‘s chances of playing against the Cardinals on Sunday, but there’s not much chance he’ll be walking through it this weekend.

Kittle has been listed as doubtful after missing practice all week with knee and ankle injuries. Kittle was also listed as doubtful for last Monday’s game and he sat out the overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a rib injury in that game and did limited work with the team in practice this week that leaves him with a better chance of playing. Sanders is listed as questionable to face Arizona.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (groin) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) have been ruled out while kicker Robbie Gould (quad) and running back Matt Breida (ankle) join Kittle in the doubtful group.