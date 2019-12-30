Emmanuel Sanders plays a 17-game season

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders arrived in San Francisco after the 49ers’ bye and before the Broncos’ bye. As a result, Sanders has now played in 17 games during the 2019 season.

He’s now the ninth player to play 17 games, joining the likes of defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who did it last year. The list also includes Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, who played six games for the Raiders and 11 for the Seahawks in 2004.

Sanders’ arrival fueled the San Fran passing game, helping the team reach a new level offensively. And his Super Bowl pedigree (he won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos) gives a team without much recent playoff experience a veteran presence with a championship ring.