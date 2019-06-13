Emmanuel Sanders: Nobody can match how Antonio Brown works
Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders says the hardest-working player in the NFL is now a rival in the AFC West.
Sanders said on 104.3 in Denver that his old Steelers teammate Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Raiders this offseason, is the single hardest-working player he’s been around. Sanders admitted that even he can’t match how hard Brown pushes himself.
“There’s nobody in the NFL who can match how hard Antonio works. If I can’t match it, nobody can,” Sanders said.
Sanders’ comments echo those of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who said Brown is the hardest-working practice player he’s ever seen. There have been questions about how easy Brown is to get along with, but no one questions how hard he works.
