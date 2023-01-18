Emmanuel Sanders’ NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst.

It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game.

Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six winners in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Most of the network’s pundits were tripped up by the Dallas Cowboys beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and not all of them had the New York Giants beating the Minnesota Vikings.

As for Sanders, though, he’s a perfect 6-0 in his playoff picks so far.

🔮 Did I do good? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/M1U2cKo4eu — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 17, 2023

Sanders, 35, played for the Denver Broncos from 2014-2019, totaling 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in 78 games. A two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl 50 champion, Sanders also rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown and even threw a 28-yard touchdown pass as a Bronco.

A fan favorite in Denver, Sanders is off to a great start as an analyst.

