Emmanuel Sanders moved up to full participation, Sammy Watkins still limited

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is moving in the right direction when it comes to playing in Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Sanders hurt his knee in Sunday’s win over the Titans, but was listed as a limited participant in Monday’s estimated practice report and the team bumped him up to full participation on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring injury designations, but it feels like it would be a surprise if Sanders doesn’t play.

It’s less clear if Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be back. He was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day after missing almost all of Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Watkins was the only Chief listed as a limited participant. Tackle Cameron Erving (groin), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) were all upgraded to full participation.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) was the only non-participant for the Broncos while tackle Eric Fisher (groin), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) were out for the Chiefs.