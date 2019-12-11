Emmanuel Sanders “motivates every wideout” on 49ers

The 49ers traded for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in order to give their receiving corps a boost and it appears that’s happening in multiple ways.

Sanders has 28 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns in seven games since coming to the 49ers in a trade with the Broncos. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said that Sanders’s on-field impact has been matched by what his presence has meant to younger wideouts.

“I watched Emmanuel Sanders growing up,” Bourne said, via ESPN.com. “That’s what’s crazy about it. . . . He came in and made an impact immediately so us seeing that, it just motivates every wideout in the room more because there’s always competition every single day, even after camp. Having him go that hard, seeing it at the age he’s at, is amazing. So just taking all those traits is the best thing we can do as young wideouts.”

The defense was at the forefront for the 49ers for most of the season, but last Sunday’s win in New Orleans showed the offense can do its part and Sanders’s presence is one reason to think it can continue to do so in the playoffs.