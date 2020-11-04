The Saints got receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back to practice Wednesday, Amie Just of the Times-Picayune reports.

Running back Alvin Kamara is not practicing, however.

Sanders went on the COVID-19 reserve list Oct. 23. He missed games against the Panthers and Bears with the coronavirus.

Sanders said last week he had a fever of 102 degrees, had body aches and felt nauseous and loopy. Before his symptoms, Sanders said he just felt “off” at practice.

“I was running, but I was exhausting so much energy into running that it felt like abnormal,” Sanders said last week on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks Podcast on SiriusXM. “I didn’t feel like myself.”

Thomas has not played since injuring his ankle in the season opener. Other issues have complicated his return to the lineup, but it appears he is working his way back.

Kamara has a bone bruise in his foot, Nick Underhill of New Orleans.football reports. Underhill adds the injury is “nothing too serious.”

Kamara’s 987 yards from scrimmage rank first in the NFL.

Emmanuel Sanders, Michael Thomas practicing, but Alvin Kamara isn’t originally appeared on Pro Football Talk