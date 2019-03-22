Emmanuel Sanders: When I left Steelers, Kevin Colbert said I’m no Antonio Brown

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert may now rue the day he gave Antonio Brown a big contract two years ago. But he once wanted to save so much salary cap space for Brown that he openly told other players they couldn’t get the contracts they wanted because they weren’t as good as Brown.

That’s the word from Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who says that when he left the Steelers to sign a three-year, $15 million contract with the Broncos in 2014, Colbert scoffed at the Steelers matching that deal and told Sanders he’s not as good as Brown.

“The Steelers offered me a crappy deal. They offered me three years, $9 million, $1 million guaranteed,” Sanders said on 104.3 The Fan. “I’ll never forget when they offered me the deal, I declined the deal, I went into Kevin Colbert’s office and said, ‘I don’t want to take the deal.’ He looks at me and he goes, ‘Who do you think you are, Antonio Brown?’ I wanted to say, ‘F-you.’ I’ll never forget that.”

Sanders said Colbert disrespected him, and that’s something he doesn’t tolerate.