Emmanuel Sanders out with a knee injury

On a day when their offense isn’t doing much, the Broncos got some unwelcome news.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Sanders caught one pass in the first half, for no yards (which is fitting the way this game is going).

The 32-year-old was on the injury report early last week with a knee issue, but eventually returned to full participation and was taken off the report.