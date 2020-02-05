Emmanuel Sanders keeps watching the Super Bowl, hoping 49ers will not sink

Emmanuel Sanders is not taking the 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl lightly.

Sanders, the wide receiver who was overthrown on what could have been a game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, said he has already watched the game five or six times, thinking about what might have been.

“It’s like watching the Titanic and you hope the ship just doesn’t sink,” Sanders said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “And for some reason, the ship keeps sinking over and over. I go back and watch it again, and you hope that all the plays that we left out there and the possible opportunities that we could’ve come out victorious. But we didn’t and that’s the reality.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite that late overthrow by Jimmy Garoppolo, Sanders still has confidence in his quarterback.

“People are going to be hard to Jimmy, at the end of the day, Jimmy, to me, is still a baller,” Sanders said. “A lot of people want to say this and say that, this guy took his team to the Super Bowl, and obviously didn’t come out victorious but we had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and could’ve easily come out victorious.”

Sanders becomes an unrestricted free agent in March and isn’t sure whether he’ll be back, saying, “I love the Niners organization, so we’re going to see what’s to happen.”