Emmanuel Sanders interviews former Bills teammate Josh Allen (video)

Emmanuel Sanders was front and center… well, right next to, Josh Allen during the Bills’ latest postseason run. He spent the 2021 season with the team and QB.

That ride came to an emotional end, but that was also the final game Sanders played in. He hung ’em up and retired, but now is a broadcaster with NFL Network.

To help them prep for the Bills-Dolphins upcoming Wild-Card round matchup, Sanders and Allen sat down for a game preview chat. The two discussed their recent playoff run, plus went down memory lane for the franchise as a whole.

Check out the full interview below:

It's been an emotional season for #BillsMafia@ESanders_10 talked with @BuffaloBills QB @JoshAllenQB about the adversity this team has faced and wanting to win it all for Buffalo. (Via @NFLGameDay) pic.twitter.com/17Vxxm648f — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 14, 2023

