Emmanuel Sanders' Instagram change seems bad for 49ers re-signing him

As the 49ers prepare to navigate free agency in a week, it looks like one of their big-name free agents might be preparing his exit.

Emmanuel Sanders, who the 49ers acquired midway through the season from the Denver Broncos, made a change to his Instagram page that might not portend well for the 49ers' chances of re-signing him.

Emmanuel Sanders changed his profile picture on IG 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Jtu5As2FyN — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) March 8, 2020

Then again, his first name does start with "E" and people with brands are all about self-promotion.

The 49ers face an uphill battle trying to re-sign Sanders anyway. General manager John Lynch would like to work out extensions for tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and perhaps find a way to re-sign Arik Armstead. Safety Jimmie Ward also is a free agent, and the 49ers won't have the cap space to keep him, Sanders and Armstead.

While Sanders was a valuable member of the receiving corps, he is 32 and likely will be pursued by a number of teams willing to give him a contract the 49ers won't be able to match.

If Sanders is indeed on his way out, the 49ers will need to find a way to replace his production. Deebo Samuel emerged as a top option last season, and Kendrick Bourne was reliable and should be a high priority to bring back. Losing Sanders would be a blow, but it's a loss they surely could weather.

Then again, it's just Instagram.

