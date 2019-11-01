Emmanuel Sanders helps 49ers to 14-7 lead

Emmanuel Sanders had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in his 49ers’ debut last week. He already has four catches for 73 yards tonight.

On the 49ers’ go-ahead touchdown, Sanders had three catches for 64 yards. He fueled the seven-play, 76-yard drive.

But Sanders didn’t get the touchdown. Kendrick Bourne did.

Bourne caught a 7-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo on a pass tipped by linebacker Haason Reddick. It gave the 49ers a 14-7 lead with 8:58 remaining in the half.

Sanders already has his most yards in the past six games.

The Cardinals have 2 yards passing, with Kyler Murray having taken two sacks for 31 yards. He also nearly threw a pick-six.