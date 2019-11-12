Emmanuel Sanders heads to locker room with rib injury

Emmanuel Sanders is headed to the locker room with 10:07 remaining in the second quarter.

The 49ers report the receiver is being checked for a rib injury and list him as questionable to return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanders has two catches for 24 yards, but the injury came on an incompletion. Sanders appeared to grab at his side before Jamar Taylor even grazed him.

Two plays later, center Weston Richburg left the game. He is questionable to return with a hand injury. Ben Garland replaced him.

The 49ers also have lost defensive lineman D.J. Jones, who is questionable to return with a groin injury. Jones sacked Russell Wilson on the Seahawks’ first series.

UPDATE 10:20 P.M. ET: The 49ers have ruled out Sanders, Jones and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion). Richburg returned to action.