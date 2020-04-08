Emmanuel Sanders eager to be back in high-volume passing attack with Saints

The best season of Emmanuel Sanders‘ career came in an offense with Peyton Manning still carrying a Denver Broncos Offense to massive success in 2014. Now with the New Orleans Saints, Sanders is excited about the potential of being back in an offense so adept at throwing the football around the field.

“I’m excited to be there in a pass-happy offense,” Sanders said, via James Palmer of NFL.com. “That means everything. These are the types of offenses where you really can showcase your talent. I’ve waited almost four years, ever since 2014 with Peyton, to be back in a pass-happy offense.”

Sanders caught 101 passes for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Denver with Manning at quarterback. Manning would get injured in 2015 and split time with Brock Osweiler as the offense’s productivity waned. Sanders hasn’t eclipsed 1,000 yards since 2016 when Denver had Trevor Siemian at quarterback for 14 starts. Sanders has since played with Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterbacks over the last three seasons.

From 2016-2018, the Broncos passing attack ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per attempt while Sanders. Meanwhile, the Saints have ranked in the top eight in yards per attempt every year since 2011. The volume of passes in Sean Payton’s offense isn’t exactly lacking either with Drew Brees at quarterback.

Sanders is confident he and Brees will succeed together even if current circumstances prevent a normal offseason program from occurring at this point in time.

“Truthfully, I think people put way too much emphasis on chemistry,” Sanders said. “I think the ultimate thing that me and Drew have in common is that we both love the game of football. If you take guys that love the grind of football and who are passionate about football, it should click regardless if they have the proper talent. I know Drew loves football and I know I love football. I just feel like that chemistry is going to be there from the jump because we are both down to work our butts off because we both know what we’re trying to accomplish and that’s [winning a] Super Bowl ring.”

Emmanuel Sanders eager to be back in high-volume passing attack with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk