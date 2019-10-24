Emmanuel Sanders could play 17 regular-season games this year

At a time when the NFL continues to push for a 17-game season, another player could end up playing 17 games.

The 49ers have had their 2019 bye, which means they’ve played only six games. Which means they have 10 games to play.

New 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders has arrived from Denver. The Broncos have played seven games, and Sanders has played in all of them.

If my math is correct, that’s 17 potential games for Sanders in 2019 — in 17 weeks, with no bye.

Also, because the 49ers play the Cardinals next week on Thursday Night Football, Sanders will be participating in a pair of short-week games this season. (The Broncos played the Chiefs last Thursday night.)

Last year, defensive tackle Damon Harrison played in 17 games following a trade from the Giants to the Lions.

The CBA does not address this dynamic. Maybe it should. Indeed, if/when the schedule expands to 17 games for all players, there’s a chance that someone will play in 18 games.